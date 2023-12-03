“After Reading that Merriam-Webster’s 2023 Word of the Year Is ‘Authentic’” by Dante Di Stefano

Dante Di Stefano

AFTER READING THAT MERRIAM-WEBSTER’S 2023 WORD OF THE YEAR IS AUTHENTICITY

I wonder about the future poems

I will read, generated by AI,

the imperceptibly pixelated

tulips pushing through the rich soil in them,

the deepfake MFA bios attached

to them like deflated orange balloons,

the shining metaphors crowing from them

as I open the App of my eyelids

and scroll lithely from stanza to stanza.

I wonder if I’ll be able to notice

in their red wheelbarrows full of roses,

how a chatbot has damasked every stem.

I found the poem I’m writing now, tucked

in the galley of a tiny schooner

circumnavigating the four chambers

of my heart. It was wedged under a cask

of lime juice. It was written in the scrawl

of a mad captain hellbent on shipwreck

or treasure or unspecified glory.

It was found, it was wedged, it was written

to explain a flower growing in me,

a blue bonnet sprouting from my boot print,

gently stretching skyward to touch the stars,

but like all poems we humans fashion

from want and need and yes and must and what,

it ended up saying something else beyond

the arc of unsaying, something fevered

and cut, rizzed up against the scurvy dark.

—from Poets Respond

December 3, 2023

Dante Di Stefano: “Often lately, I have been teaching and reading and thinking about generative AI. Despite all I’ve read about Sam Altman, ChatGPT, etc., it’s hard for me to imagine how this technology will transform our world. Reading the article about Meriam-Webster’s word of the year further confirmed how enmeshed we are in this transformation already. Authenticity is a fraught term in poetry anyway, so I think this poem wandered into some of the fraughtness and complexity that comes with the terrain of lyric saying. For me this is less a poem about AI than it is a poem about the ancient technology of poetic utterance in all its mystery. The word rizz that I use at the end of the poem is an internet neologism added to Meriam-Webster this year, meaning ‘romantic charm or appeal.’” (web)

