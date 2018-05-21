May 21, 2018

Yamini Pathak

INDIAN BEAUTY

My friend visits India for the first time

For the first time he sees a boy

defecating on the street

He is disappointed, he announces

the beaches were littered with vendors

trying to make a fast buck

cheating foreigners, selling cheap trinkets

This is truth and I am quiet

Indian beauty is like the snow leopard

in high Himalayan passes

She vanishes in the heat of a direct gaze

In the slant of early sun that rests on ancient stone

you can find Her

In the dawn of an urchin’s smile

In the timeless shift of prayer beads in wrinkled hands

In the slide of patterned fabric against the slow sway of hips

She rises and falls from vision

In all that is held sacred—and much is held sacred—

books and trees, water and dust from the feet of a teacher

tales heard in the flute of a grandmother’s voice

smoke from a sandalwood fire

Like the curlicues of henna that snake up a bride’s ankles

She is visible only to a lover’s eyes

—from Rattle #59, Spring 2018

Tribute to Immigrant Poets

__________

Yamini Pathak: “I am an Indian-American mother, poet, and freelance writer. I moved to the United States almost twenty years ago and became a citizen last year. Many of my poems are an exploration of the cultural no man’s land between my birth and adopted countries, where I often find myself. Some are based on questions that were bothering me at the time the poem was written. Writing helps me clarify, if not resolve questions about home and identity. Mostly, I write because I am irritable and impossible to live with if I don’t.”