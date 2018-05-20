May 20, 2018

Joan Murray: “When I saw the photos of Layla Ghandour, the dead Palestinian infant, cradled by her mother and other female relatives, I was reminded of the iconic images of Christian art, with the woman mourners wearing robes. And when I read about the Israelis and Palestinians arguing about how much the infant’s pre-existing condition caused her death, I was reminded of my own daughter, whose death didn’t need any spin. I was nineteen then, a student of literature, and I began to question “truths.” And when I saw in the same paper, the images of the president’s daughter celebrating, and Layla’s eighteen-year-old mother lamenting, this poem came to me. ” (web)