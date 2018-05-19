May 19, 2018

BACKGROUND THOUGHTS
Note: This poem is meant to be read from the bottom to the top.
top you’ll realize
you reach the
if by the time
and I wonder
to climb anyway
You’re going
what’s the point?
head because
way over my
hoist you up
better view I
others to get a
standing up on
notice when they’re
think one would
noise but you’d
the background
have faded into
their words
is feeling when
someone else
know what
it’s hard to
I understand
does it?
really matter
say doesn’t
What I
—from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
Why do you like to write poetry?
Eva Hays: “Poetry is a great way for me to express myself. Whenever something is bothering me, I pull out my journal and jot down a poem. I love any type of writing, but I can really hear my voice through the words that I write in my poetry.”