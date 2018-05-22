May 22, 2018

Charles Harper Webb

SWIMMING LESSON

We want to give our son the power

to flutter-kick across death’s bright

blue surface, dive down deep

to where the treasure lies, and swim it up.

We want him to love pool parties—

to guard the lines of half-dressed girls—

to backstroke, butterfly, and walk

on water for their awe-struck eyes.

We want a swimmer’s body for him:

slow pulse and strong heart.

Yet in the pool, our laughing boy

becomes a screaming fiend.

He screams louder when teenaged

Lorelei drags him toward the deep.

“Mommy! Daddy! No!” he shrieks.

Our waving only makes things worse.

He thrashes, flails. “Help me!”

he wails, seeing us wring hands

we don’t bring to his aid. “We love you,”

we swear each night before bed,

and soothe night-fears with “Honey,

you’re safe here.” But now, like dying

gods, all we can do is watch

his faith in us fight to the surface once,

twice, three times, then disappear.

—from Rattle #30, Winter 2008

__________

Charles Harper Webb: “Though the first part is about my son, the poem arrived after I watched a girl in my son’s swimming class react to the lesson as if it were her own execution. Clearly, she thought it was.” (web)