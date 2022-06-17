“In the Checkout Line at Rite Aid” by Cati Porter

Cati Porter

IN THE CHECKOUT LINE AT RITE AID,

Walter the clerk asks

How’re you doing? &

I say Peachy & he

says You don’t look fuzzy

and I say I feel fuzzy

which explains all

the Theraflu and DayQuil

in my basket. Ah so

you have the uncommon cold

and I say Yes indeed I do.

I did too, he says

How long did it take

you to shake it?

I missed a week of work,

and I think he’s been here—

forever?—since my oldest

was a toddler, since

the photo department

mattered, since we used real film,

and those paper envelopes,

and the drop box,

and pushing the double stroller

to Blockbuster afterwards

and picking our weekend DVDs

The Matrix now a “classic”

and Walter, even then, was bald,

and now both of us have put on a few,

and I wonder about the girlfriend

he once mentioned, how her kid

that was not his kid is doing,

wonder about the play structure

he spoke of building, and did he ever

have kids of his own—or is that girlfriend

too in the past? I think this but never ask,

even as he rings us up, me and my

youngest son, who at seventeen now drives

a twenty-year-old car that, like us,

has seen better days but mostly

it’s just cosmetic and heck

at least it still runs. A line has piled up

behind us when Walter finally says

See you later, and I say Yeah.

See you around.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

__________

Cati Porter: “Poetry and parenting are both so thoroughly embedded in who I am that most of my poetry speaks to some aspect of parenting, and for that I’m grateful. Rereading my older work is like flipping through the family album. Preserving these moments in poetry, I’m able to recollect in greater detail what would otherwise be lost to time.” (web)

