“Four Women in a Hot Tub” by Kathlene Postma

Kathlene Postma

FOUR WOMEN IN A HOT TUB

We lowered ourselves in, our suits

stretched by fat that had collected

all winter like sediment. We smoked

pot and someone said something

profound, but it wasn’t me. I rolled

like a detached fetus in the water

and wondered about the electrical

wires that ran beneath us like veins

that don’t age so much as blow out.

One woman said all she still wanted

was fame but we knew it was

too late for her.

Let’s talk about something

happy, she said. No calamities

in China or women getting screwed

or chemotherapy. She went first.

She said her son had made

a friend after being alone all

school year. The next woman said her

backyard had caught the first

light after weeks of rain. Her children

were illuminated as they dug in the mud.

The next said she opened her door to find

a kind letter from a man she

left ten years ago. The last woman

asked when did happiness

become merely a reprieve?

Like a blizzard letting up

after a night on Everest? Or an iffy

remission after chemotherapy?

In the hot tub we slid laterally. We circled

to the right so we each got a turn

with the most brutal jets that would, time

willing, break us out of our

skin and into something larger and

more forgiving than ourselves.

—from Rattle #33, Summer 2010

__________

Kathlene Postma: “Every woman should have a hot tub or place to simply float. There is so much to weigh us down in this world. Most of my writing is about trying to lighten the load while still coming to terms with it. Some things you have no choice but to carry. It does help to share the soak with friends.”

77 SHARES Facebook Twitter