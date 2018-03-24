March 24, 2018

Jeffrey Diamond (age 16)

GREETING THE TIME IN THE FALL

Love and lively before the Monday that begins fall.

The dim look of the sun at dusk.

If the time we take goes too slightly into the darkness,

All will depend on the hard thought that we put in now;

Cuts of wood to be stacked,

Mounds of raked leaves in crunches,

Tangles of homespun thread;

Creative musings that call us inside from the wild summer.

Life is slowed in fall, but it does so for preservation.

After all, the look of things is leaning toward winter.

—from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Jeffrey Diamond: “I’m autistic and type with one finger in order to be heard. I can get my thoughts and feelings out succinctly when I write poetry. Thank you for allowing me to be heard in this forum.”