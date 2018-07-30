July 30, 2018

Erinn Batykefer: “There’s something intimate about the physical work of being an athlete, particularly when your sport is rowing. You develop a deep, inarticulate knowledge about your boatmates, their bodies, their motivation, their pain and the way they bear it. The way they breathe, the way they cant their head when they get tired. The way your body compensates for their movements in order to maintain the perfect balance of the boat, and the meditative effect of focusing on a single stroke over and over, in perfect synch with the body in front of you, and the body behind, and thereby the boat. I write in the rhythm of rowing, with the sense that my drive to create, like my body in the boat, is the animal engine of a larger machine. Each vision I have for a poem hinges on the lever of language and tone, image and emotion, and it is not pried into motion alone. I write as I move, as my boatmates move, for my body and the vision are the same.” (web)