July 31, 2018

Craig Van Rooyen

HOW TO SWIM AN ELEGY

Lo, let that night be desolate;

let no joyful voice come therein.

Let them curse it that curse the day,

who are ready to rouse up leviathan.

—Job 3:7-8



This is a job

for your barnacle-wrecked body.

Grief, it turns out, is too much

for the mind. It enervates

the yellowed enamel of your

ground-down molars; chafes at

the skin sack separating your water

from the world’s water. Keep

your chin up. Not because

the sympathy cards tell you to,

but because the horizon’s gone,

replaced by a blubberless body

you must dive for again and again,

as it slips and sinks—body of your body

that you must propel to the surface

over and over, each time discovering

for the first time the lie of perfect form.

Three days and three nights,

across the Sound, afterbirth

trailing behind, swim

until your forehead becomes

an open tomb. You must balance

the weight of your old life on your nose

until the sky disappears and you become

a spectacle for pleasure-boaters.

Engines throbbing, they will point

as if the calf’s a rubber ball

you can’t put down.

The captain will turn on his mic:

No-one knows why. Instinct? Spirit?

It’s almost human. This will be

your signal. Swim closer, closer

until the binoculars come down

and they flee the railing,

recognizing in your dead

their own.

—from Poets Respond

Craig Van Rooyen: “I wrote this poem in response to the story of the mother orca who has been swimming for more than five days in the Puget Sound with the body of her dead calf balanced on her forehead and nose.”