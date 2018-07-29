July 29, 2018

AFTER HIS RACIST TWEETS ARE EXPOSED DURING BASEBALL’S ALL-STAR GAME, MILWAUKEE GIVES JOSH HADER A STANDING OVATION
—from Poets Respond
William Evans: “Through high school and my early college years, I was a multi-sport athlete, but I was a better baseball player than I was most other things. I learned to love baseball from my father, who ironically loved the game mostly in isolation that a young rural black boy has to. As my parents moved us up economically from neighborhood to monochromatic neighborhood, I found I was the only black baseball player on every baseball team. The fact that I was good probably saved me from being nothing more than a mascot during home games, but it made me an outright target in other school’s fields. The celebration of Josh Haden not only hit me hard because it felt like an outright dismissal of those that his hurtful words and rhetoric affected, but also as a reminder of just how American baseball is and always has been.” (web)