July 28, 2018

Jack Rhodehamel (age 13)

VANILLA

I should’ve gone out for iced-cream,

Before the doctors pronounced me dead,

Nothing crazy, just vanilla—

Then a bullet in my head.

I should’ve brought along some rainclouds,

For when my mother’s love ran dry,

I thought I could weep myself a river,

But in the end I couldn’t cry.

I just wish I could go back in time,

To leave nothing up to chance,

I’ve been wanting to waltz around the pain,

Maybe I’ll teach myself to dance.

I should’ve made a script and kept to it,

Cause I played the part so wrong,

They’ve all but abandoned me now,

Maybe I wasn’t meant to belong.

It kills me when they yell my name,

Like I never even mattered,

They just screamed so loud I couldn’t hear,

That my own heart had shattered.

I wonder what I thought this morning,

Did I know the world would end?

If I did, why didn’t I realize—

That all I needed was a friend.

—from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Jack Rhodehamel: “I write because it’s intuitive. I have no process nor purpose for my writing; it just comes over me in a frenzy and is gone within the hour. I don’t believe in art for art’s sake. It is a need—not a performance.”