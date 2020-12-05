December 5, 2020

Peter Makuck

FOR THE WOMAN AT THE PIER WHO ASKED WHAT IT WAS LIKE DOWN THERE

Like easing out of the body

into sleep or love, no need for words

to rise toward the quicksilver surface,

rising on a waver of light from the Atlas, a tanker

eighty feet down

Like the difference between light

and the weight you feel

when you first hit the deck shedding water,

mask, fins, belt, and tank,

almost light again

Like drifting off, our moonlit wetsuits

swimming in place on the cord between porch posts,

lighter still in the onshore breeze, drying,

becoming lighter,

loose-limbed and hovering

behind dunes swaying with sea oats …

Then ghosting again

among queen angels and blue parrots

chromis and clouds of spot-tail pins gliding

by encrusted rails horned cleats and sea doors

at ease among anemones

on the tanker wreck this great garden of rust

—from Rattle #17, Summer 2002

__________

Peter Makuck: “I live on one of North Carolina’s barrier islands. Though I could do without the hurricanes, I love the ocean in all its moods. Reading and writing fill a large part of my days, but so do boats, scuba diving, and off-shore fishing in the Gulf Stream. Writing has always been for me a way of taking my waking slow, a way of being attentive to large and small daily wonders which might otherwise pass unnoticed.” (web)