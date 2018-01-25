January 25, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2017: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Cinderella Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” by Barbara Graff. “Cinderella Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” was written by Devon Balwit for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2017, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Devon Balwit

CINDERELLA DOESN’T LIVE HERE ANYMORE

Her princely marriage blighted mom. It wasn’t

what she thought, just different walls. She found

herself drawn to windows, parapets, the round

moon-face pulling her, asking why she hadn’t

left yet. So when we awoke to find her gone,

we weren’t surprised—although to father’s questions

we played dumb. We let him search, pursue notions

of re-wooing. We kids found traces on the lawn,

bare footprints in the dew, swatches of mistletoe

twining, bags of simples, bird skeletons hung

from lintels. Mother was about, still among

us—just changed. No scullion, no Highness, no

one but her deepest self, luminescent and wise.

We learned new ways to see her, not just our eyes.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

December 2017, Artist's Choice

Devon Balwit: “When little, we might be satisfied with ‘And they lived happily ever after,’ but we who are older, know there’s more to the story. How did it really turn out?”