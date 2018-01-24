January 24, 2018

Dennis Trudell

A FEW MINUTES

A white horse in a bright meadow,

a man in prison thinks with eyes closed,

but can’t envision it. And can’t. “Please,”

he murmurs. Yesterday he was able

to glimpse a woman in bra and panties

after thinking those words. Yet she

was middle-aged and overweight; he

couldn’t replace her with another. No

young woman or white horse wants to

come here, fool. Asshole. He stares at

his palms, trying to envision something

out there they once touched. Rungs

of a ladder … Except they rise up

toward nothing but a metallic gray sky

with the ground far, far below,

and he feels the rungs are months he

has spent here and will.

He tries to bring

the woman to mind again—but sees

only her brief shadow. He doesn’t

believe in God, but decides that he

has to reach for something or go mad.

He covers both eyes, murmurs, “Help

me. Nothing else can.” These words

die inches from his mouth, and the man

lowers his hands and considers rushing

his skull toward a wall of his cell.

Why the hell not? He feels his body

tense to do that when suddenly the wall

becomes a young woman, naked and

smiling, on a white horse. Moments

later it is a gray wall again, blurred

through his tears—and the quivering

man shuffles there to caress it.

—from Rattle #57, Fall 2017

__________

Dennis Trudell: “I write poems to help me learn what is important to me at any given time. Years ago I taught at a state maximum security prison and later at a federal prison. This long afterward I still find myself imagining being isolated in that way. ‘A Few Minutes’ is a brief tale of a man seeking to briefly ‘escape’ in the only way he can—through an effort of mind and will. I often write narrative poems and never know as I enter them where they will take me.”