“Back to the Beginning Which Is to Say I Am the End” by Olabimpe Adedamola

Olabimpe Adedamola

BACK TO THE BEGINNING WHICH IS TO SAY I AM AT THE END

let me take you to before the un-flowering.

the dissolution & cracked skin. before heaven rejected my body

& i let greatness fall out of my mouth

in chunkfuls of liquid light. before the splitting

open & roadkill dash & blasphemy kissed tongue.

before, when i called myself a god & birthed scenarios into reality.

when i could feel wings hesitating

to spring from my back. that night we kissed

after passing the bottle back and forth between us,

i felt something disappear from me. i became ordinary,

the mystery surrounding my shadow unspooling into

long threads of sorrow & neglect. there is no magic here,

just a child blossoming into an adult, falling back into a child’s

blossoming again.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

__________

Olabimpe Adedamola: “I am a law student in Lagos, Nigeria. I found a huge poetry collection in the library of my secondary school and it felt like magic. And I wanted to create this kind of magic. To awe people. And so, I wrote.”

