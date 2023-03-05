“After My Step-Brother Gets Shot and Killed by Cops in Milwaukee” by Michael Meyerhofer

AFTER MY STEP-BROTHER GETS SHOT AND KILLED BY COPS IN MILWAUKEE
March 5, 2023
Michael Meyerhofer: “I have no idea how to describe what it’s like to see your own step-brother lying dead on TV—the same shy, good-natured guy I first met a few years ago on a family trip to Las Vegas (he was excited because he’d never been on a plane before), and who was looking forward to getting his life back together after making some mistakes when he was younger. But this poem mostly ended up being about my step-mom, who actually went back to work the day after it happened—partially because she couldn’t bear the silence and grief at home (this is also only a few months after my biological brother lost his battle against leukemia), and partly because this is America, and like it or not, there are always bills to pay.” (web)