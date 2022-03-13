“Abel’s Last Words to Cain” by Agnieszka Tworek

Agnieszka Tworek

ABEL’S LAST WORDS TO CAIN

A sparrow from my orchard

flew by your house

as you gunned me down

Brother, why do you sow

my frozen fields

with copper and lead?

What can sprout in spring

from these bullet seeds?

In this black soil I grow wheat

I could bake you such a crusty loaf of bread

Why do my fruit trees have combat wounds?

Why do my sheep and cows lay dead?

Why do women weave the sky’s threads

and use them as gauze bandages?

Brother, you could still bring me back

to life to love to light

if you don’t bomb the hospital

where my pregnant wife prays

that our newborn son’s first cry

won’t be his last

Why is the snow falling

into my mouth

and why is it red?

Brother, you could

still

—from Poets Respond

March 13, 2022

__________

Agnieszka Tworek: “Each day of this senseless war brings new atrocities. There are many innocent civilians dead—men, women, and children who cannot be properly buried. This week the world witnessed in horror the Russian soldiers bombing Ukrainian hospitals, including a maternity and children’s hospital. There are no words …”

