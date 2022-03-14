“Black Boys as Fireflies” by Dayna Hodge Lynch

Dayna Hodge Lynch

BLACK BOYS AS FIREFLIES

We watch the blue

Lights in the trees

An August night with

the air trapped

between God’s palms

From the front porch

Ma and I can see my brother

Swarmed with 5 cars

Guns drawn

He’s trying to get home

To us

I don’t want him to fly into the night

My brother complies with every order

Making a point to not move too fast

Or talk with the grit we’re used to

We wait

As the blue lights disappear

Into the night once again

Conjured incantation of survival magic

Is this why everyone wants to cage them?

I see fewer of them every time I go outside

The sirens

Alert the neighborhood

In warning

Don’t be who you are

when we can see you

—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

Dayna Hodge Lynch: “Being raised in the arts, poetry was always there and I fell in love. When I was five, my momma performed ‘When Malindy Sings’ by Paul Laurence Dunbar. I wanted from that moment on to make people feel through the poetry I had to share. Poetry creates spaces to be heard. I write to explore and expand my own beliefs.”

