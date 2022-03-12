“Demolition Derby” by Sherman Pearl

Sherman Pearl

DEMOLITION DERBY

There’s an innocence in these surrogate

battles between cars—all the bodies

are fortified to withstand the crashes,

all the doomed are made of metal.

Aggressors seem to comfort their victims,

backing away almost ruefully

after smashing them into nightmare

versions of the showroom beauties

they’d been. There is grace

in how the hulks accept fate, how still

they stand, hoods sprung open

as signs of surrender; and courage in the way

wounded competitors keep charging

like heart-pierced bulls

until one by one they stop, finally spent,

and stand bleeding black into the dirt.

And when only one remains

mobile with nothing left to attack

there is love in the winner’s victory wave.

My kid and I used to wave

to each other like that

across electrified little battlefields

at amusement parks.

We’d laugh from the padded insides

of our bumper cars then ram

each other like tanks intent on destruction.

Every jolt felt like affection;

each collision was a way of touching.

—from Rattle 29, Summer 2008

Sherman Pearl: “I started writing poetry well after age 50. By that time I’d experienced enough joy and anguish to know what I wanted to write about. The closer I came to retirement from payroll-type work the faster I segued into a (mostly) non-paid career in poetry. I now face the frightening prospect of never being able to retire again…too much of my life story is still untold.”

