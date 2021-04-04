April 4, 2021

Bob Hicok

A BRAID OF UNKNOWING I TIE BEFORE YOU

Eight minutes, almost nine. I’ve been seeing a star

to the east in the morning. It’ll be hard

not to give four or five students Ds this semester.

Are optimists fools? For eight minutes, almost nine,

one man knelt on another man’s neck. A star or planet,

I don’t know. Many have stopped turning in poems

or coming to class, more than ever in my twenty years

of teaching, during this third semester of COVID.

Obviously there are more problems than solutions,

more shit than Shinola. A white cop kneeling

on a black man’s neck. I’ve been meaning to ask the internet

what the light is so I can refer to it in the first person,

Dear Vega, Dear Saturn, when I’m grateful for company

from so far away. They expected to be going to parties

and football games, to be drinking and dropping acid,

to be rubbing against space and time, but the friction

of bodies and growing older, into adults,

has been replaced by fear of breathing

in the wrong place at the wrong time.

To think we can change or get better at changing

our oil or not clear-cutting forests or listening

to opinions we don’t hold or sharing our wealth

is insane in an evidence-based system of analysis,

if you look at the data, if I remember back

to five minutes ago when I scanned the headlines

and Chicken Little was right: the sky is falling.

How is it not murder, clearly and simply murder

to kneel on a man’s neck for eight minutes, almost nine,

and what happens, what rot overtakes our hearts

when we can’t admit this, can’t white admit to black,

old to young, sane to the crazy world in which one man

tries to justify kneeling on another man’s neck

after subdued, after compliant, after hearing him

call for mama and say sixteen times that he can’t breathe,

that this is wrong, so obviously and clearly immoral

that we’ll step from this cruelty in unison

and cast it in steel and touch it every day

for the rest of our lives to remind ourselves

of what we’ll never do again. Dear Vega, Dear Saturn,

tell me something I don’t know about the universe,

that as it grows we grow, that as light leaves us

more arrives, that entropy is actually patience

in disguise, that love is the only way to explain

why atoms cling to each other and something more than the zero

exists. Is it kind to set aside their failures,

what they haven’t done or said, the stones they’ve channeled

with their silences in class, and how do we ask something

of each other, or give, in ways that lift and teach,

how can we lay this period of time on a blanket

and wrap it, roll it in softness and concern

and make our way to the other side? Optimism

is the source of karaoke, light bulbs, mosh pits, kissing

and fucking and birth and thinking a man’s pointless death

can have a point, can be a fulcrum or lever or both.

How do you a lift a world already afloat in space

or convince people that we’re surfers and gliders

called to be animals of grace, that we cling to speed

and grand motions and need each other to hang on?

I am lost in every way except my certainty

that the only true mirror is each and every other face.

Eight minutes, almost nine. It’ll be hard not to sit

in an actual room with their actual eagerness

to overcome gravity and time. Optimists are oceans

and skies at heart. A star or planet touching me with light

I want to deserve.

—from Poets Respond

April 4, 2021

__________

Bob Hicok: “Everything.”



