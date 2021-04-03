April 3, 2021

Matt Zambito

THE LOUVRES

Cows stare with “Mona Lisa” eyes—

mysterious, brown, famous with a genius

behind the creation. Stick a cow

in a museum, and you should be there

with your boots on; you should tromp

right through her mess if you must.

The patrons who’d carry $12

cocktails constantly if they could would

stay home, and that’s where you’d feel

staring into those eyes, darker and deeper

than any oils. You’d want to rub

the thin fur covering the thick

skull, her face, tilted up toward you,

chewing, and whisper, “Oh, it’s okay, it’s okay …”

Of course, the cow, priceless as a herd

of Louvres, would stand fairly still, tail flapping

at imaginary flies, wondering, as they do

whenever they see us, “What’s wrong?”

—from Rattle 29, Summer 2008

__________

Matt Zambio: “At the 2004 Ohio State Fair, a cow rubbed its face up against my shoulder. Looking into its eyes, I saw myself reflected, and decided then and there to stop eating meat. So I guess you could say I love cows enough not to gobble them up. I often write poems about things I love, hoping I’ll convince others to love those things, too.”