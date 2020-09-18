September 18, 2020

Paul E. Nelson

862. FENDER RHODES TRANSMISSION

for Christine Irving, Denton, TX

29–Aug–2019

Christine!

Feel like I’ve received

a Zen transmission from

Sam & the Fender Rhodes

of Jan Hammer. Over

& over the keys in Mahavishnu

Orchestra’s “Miles

Beyond” play & reset me

in 1973, when I’d turn 12.

LP: “Birds of Fire.”

Birds = Divine Manifestation

Fire = Purification. & so

goes August.

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

Tribute to Postcard Poems

__________

Paul E. Nelson: “I was a radio guy for 26 years and was drawn people addressing issues in the community from a holistic or whole systems perspective. I started interviewing poets and started getting interested in writing it. I interviewed Allen Ginsberg and then Michael McClure, and those two interviews more than anything else honed my interest in not only poetry but the poetry of North American open form tradition, which led to McClure’s tutelage to get into projective verse, which led to surreality and other stances on spontaneous composition including Denise Levertov and Robert Duncan’s organic poetry, Robin Blaser on Jack Spicer’s The Practice of Outside, and it just keeps getting refined the more I go on. Each day you like to think you’re a little closer to what will bring you joy and individuation and good health and happiness and all those nice things.” (web)