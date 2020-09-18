September 18, 2020

862. FENDER RHODES TRANSMISSION
for Christine Irving, Denton, TX
29–Aug–2019
Collage by Paul E. Nelson
—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020
Tribute to Postcard Poems
__________
Paul E. Nelson: “I was a radio guy for 26 years and was drawn people addressing issues in the community from a holistic or whole systems perspective. I started interviewing poets and started getting interested in writing it. I interviewed Allen Ginsberg and then Michael McClure, and those two interviews more than anything else honed my interest in not only poetry but the poetry of North American open form tradition, which led to McClure’s tutelage to get into projective verse, which led to surreality and other stances on spontaneous composition including Denise Levertov and Robert Duncan’s organic poetry, Robin Blaser on Jack Spicer’s The Practice of Outside, and it just keeps getting refined the more I go on. Each day you like to think you’re a little closer to what will bring you joy and individuation and good health and happiness and all those nice things.” (web)