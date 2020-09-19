September 19, 2020

Sarah Lao (age 15)

Firelight

April & I fist the days as if

the calendar’s pages were the ruffles

on my sundress. I dress the nicks

on my jaw with springs & hands.

Undress & redress. Make it tick

in time with the neighbor’s world

clock. Let me tell you again about

last Tuesday, when Mama had me

cut her bangs straight across,

the split ends forming all the dodged

questions left over on the floor.

Look, the living room is so full

of old takeout and fossils. How

honest. In another life, I imagine

the bones must discover themselves

in a sheath of blubber & teach me

how to backstroke. Feel the river’s

slow pulse & the slick of fish

coiling around me like twine.

I confess: I want to touch my body

in the dark. Hands empty & gullible.

To play cartographer & mark the

frontline of every frontier with

red flags. Should I rewind. Should

I stop the mailman. Should I pick

up the landline. Then maybe this time

I’ll see the lightning before

it hits the prairie. Or the back-

hand before its crack.

Either way, this house will

overturn as the cosmos spirals

on its axis. The alarm

clocks will trip & shatter

& I will be left holding

onto nothing but my dazed

sundress. Here we are,

the ground in splinters

of kindling, soot tracking

the grass. Watch: this sky

blemished. This field.

Our two bodies—

everything burning

like it was meant to.

—from 2020 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Sarah Lao: “I like to write poetry because there are no rules. If I want to cut out all the punctuation or make every noun a verb, I can, and if I want to spend two hours writing one line, I can. In that sense, it’s very freeing. I can put all the emotions I’m usually not sure how to express into a set of images, and somehow, whether it should work or not, it does.”