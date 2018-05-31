May 31, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2018: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Through the Looking Glass” by Melody Carr. “Your Favorite Writer Is Not Your Mother” was written by Jill Talbot for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2018, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Jill Talbot

YOUR FAVORITE WRITER IS NOT YOUR MOTHER

All writers are exiles wherever they live and their work is a lifelong journey towards the lost land.

—Janet Frame

Just because she looks

Like you, or looks like

Your mother, that does

Not make your favorite

Writer your mother. Just

Because she slept with

Bones, was misdiagnosed

With the same lucid

Dreams, or swallowed

The same blue pills.

Just because she lived

In little houses or had

Siblings die young, or

Finds odd things funny.

Just because she had

Unbearable hair and teeth.

Just because you planted

A turtle under a rock.

Just because there’s a photo

Of a hospital, of weeds

Growing out of eyes.

Just because you don’t have

A better half. Just because

You’re a quarter the way

Home. None of this

Makes your favorite writer

Your mother.

Just ask her.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

April 2018, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “Out of over 300 poems submitted to April’s Ekphrastic Challenge, Jill Talbot leaped the farthest from the literal. Propelled along by a strong rhythm, it’s a startling poem about refraction and resemblances, about the way relationships are stacked in our minds like layers in the double-image that inspired it. I’m not sure how she got to the door she opens for us, but it was the poem that woke me up into a new and unexpected space.”