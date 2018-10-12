October 12, 2018

Bro. Yao (Hoke S. Glover III)

WINTER’S BLUES

Someone waits all day for a letter

And when the mail comes it doesn’t

Someone says I love you and the words

Fall like snow towards the warm windows

Of the rich man’s house. They melt when

They touch, but the touch makes them nothing

Someone loses their name and walks back

Through the woods to find it, but the weather

Has turned the ground white

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

__________

Bro. Yao (Hoke S. Glover III): “Last year on Chinese New Year, it snowed in the Western Mountains of Hubei. I left Wuhan and traveled there. This poem was written before then. It captures some part of my journey—we arrive when we arrive, but some of what we experience is already there within us.” (web)