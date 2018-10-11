October 11, 2018

TAKEOFF
The coffee bubbles on;
a DC-9 heads for O’Hare;
I have nothing to declare
except the seashell sound
of distant freeway cars, a
passing cargo train; mice
squeaking underneath the floor;
crows cawing at the unreceptive
snow; these words waiting to be
poured.
—from Rattle #11, Summer 1999
Charles Owen Lawson: “I write mostly from loneliness, a way of reaching out from a life-long sense of isolation. I have tried other mediums (painting, music, etc.), but I simply lacked the skill.”