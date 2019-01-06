January 6, 2019

Megan Fernandes

WHY WE DRINK

I tell Malik I’m going to stop. I tell him that I do it

because I am sad and because someone

was mean to me at a lecture after five men

spoke during the Q&A so I said something, finally,

about energy and petrocultures and didn’t the infrastructure

of the moon landing look just like the oil fields

of Alberta and some older Italian man said no, said I was

projecting as if projection was not interpretation

but it was in front of a lot of people and what

was the point of all my degrees and giving up a decade

of life to school if I could be so easily humiliated and maybe

I shouldn’t have worn jeans shredded at my thighs

or that navy sweater, sleeves blooming with moth holes

but if these are our left institutions, if these are the men

on our side, I said, then of course, I am going to drink.

Malik tells me you can’t quit before thirty five

because you’re not going to stay quit

and something about me trusts him because

he was at the Ear Inn back when it was the Ear Inn,

back in the old New York and he tells me I am

the new New York and I don’t even know how

to tell him that I am not even that.

I say, humiliation is like the nausea of childhood with

those delayed epiphanies. I hate the violence of insight—

how the lesson is always how one is ugly or dishonest,

the short-comings that could build a civilization and then did.

Malik is not even so much older, forty-something but there have been

many Maliks and therefore he claims ancientness. He says it’s all real.

My parents and those men and yes, even the feeble species.

He keeps a notebook and writes down all the great Irish bits

spiraling out of Helen’s mouth at dinner. He sits cross-legged

on a pillow, cradles lemons and snacks on pickle, waxes poetic

while he assesses the spice level of a green Peruvian sauce I make

which he only ranks a three for spice but insists

that it is a ten in taste because he knows I am fragile.

He does impressions of nutritionists and people who get jazzed

about gym memberships but I know, though we are laughing,

that he is really sad. Sad that this is the theater of his multitasking

that the corruptions are multiplying faster than our jokes

so we have become creatures who can slip through

dimensions, our times thick with simultaneity, so ready

we are to be brutalized many times a day. Even with laughter.

Malik says maybe it’s time to leave New York. He can tell

we’re all getting tilted there, and by that he means

becoming products, paralyzed by false moonlight in the streets.

I tell Malik I drink because I am tired and because they hate us anyways

and we are outside while others smoke at the opening

of The Red Wheelbarrow in Paris and I’m wearing a polka dot dress

and I forgot to put on a bra this morning and it is freezing

and I see myself, the mess of my complaints and temperatures, the way

I am not making any sense these days. He says yes and yes and yes.

He keeps saying it is all okay, all real, tells me to turn my insights

into continents, into paintings. Get sloppy, delicate. Be a feral amateur.

When I get back to New York, he is the only one I still talk to on the regular.

He says “Listen to this” and “Read this” and his brain is so addicted to joy

and we both get nominated for a prize in the same week and it works

it really does work, the way his spirit skims octaves across the ocean

into my heart, into this poem, the way he said my Jesus year

now that I’m thirty-three is going to reveal something about me

which it just did and do you know, this time the revelation

didn’t hurt so much. Which is what Malik might call aging

a process not nearly as dire as they want you to believe.

—from Poets Respond

January 6, 2019

__________

Megan Fernandes: “I wrote this New Year’s poem after the British Film Institute announced its new programming on ‘Bitches,’ which will feature films only directed by men about ‘shrewd, social climbing broads’ and ‘self-destructive chicks’ for June 2019. And it’s also a partial homage to a new friend in Paris, Malik, who seems to understand that crux of disappointment, rage, and frustration women feel about these institutions, which by the nature of being institutions, are conservative and patriarchal. I so am tired of this dollar store cultural discourse of liberation.” (web)