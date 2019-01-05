January 5, 2019

Leslie Adrienne Miller

CONFESSIONAL

I confess to having abused the ordinary details

of personal days, to having used the world less,

the self more, to the womanly flaw of regarding

private hours as the primary province

of knowledge. Dear critic, appalled

by female details, the minutia of a childless

and husbandless bluestocking strewn across

that unspoiled landscape of literature, you are

right to side with Bly, legislate against

the blight of first person pronouns. Dump

those babies in the great pit of poetic dross.

Away with these maudlin cravings, these

not new, even if cleverly disguised contributions

to the egotistical minus the sublime. All those weak

moments when I deferred to the memory

of an actual lover. Then to have covered

it up with the thin dirt of allusion, invoking Keats

or Wordsworth in concert with some man

done gone and left me. I ought to be shot

like the old dog I am, irascible, blind,

given to biting the hand that feeds, guilty

of living on the grim edges, having wished

to be the center of attention. You, dear critic,

and my father, win: I was simply not marriageable.

Was headstrong, controlling, insufferable.

How can I argue my bright Bly aficionado.

Wicked tease. Naughty girl. Dear doctor,

could you hand me that box of Kleenex now?

I’m about to weep for you, to spill the usual

gaudy humiliations, and because I pay you well,

really too much, you can’t look bored. Upstart I

who really ought to have stuck with She,

learned a We, better yet a They, or the proper art

of You, let alone the beauty of going pronounless

completely. My good grandfathers have rolled over

in their graves at my assumptions. Beginning with

the girl who peeled off her shirt to chop

wood in the sheep lot, caught like that at twelve.

Imitating the hired hands! Grandma straightened her out,

and fast, but here she is in public with her shirt

so actually off again, and plenty old enough to know …

She’s properly chastened now, sitting in her hermit’s but

in France, all those lovers she’s abused in print, quite fled.

She hears you now, this one, feels the sting of 20 years’

advice unheeded, and promises this time to try.

She’s got this garden, see, first time in her life,

and begins to understand that bit about the still point

of the turning world: pansies nod their floppy

little pastel heads. Ivy creeps about, but quietly.

Pretty zinnias preen. And the trees, oh doctor,

I tell you, she has heard them speak out loud.

They want to be hugged, understood,

have their best stories told for the good

of the planet, told again for the good of great

literature. She must, they’ve whispered, forsake

presence, revise herself to essence, star dust, shy stuff,

cosmic thrust.

—from Rattle #16, Winter 2001

Tribute to Boomer Girls

__________

Leslie Adrienne Miller: “I believe that poetry is a language that makes us all (readers and writers of it alike) feel smarter than we are.” (web)