January 7, 2019

Kathryn Petruccelli

LAMPS

My mother used to tell me

there was a time

she kept a closet full of lamps

so whenever one of her kids

broke one, she’d sweep up

and pull another out.

I imagine her trolling

the Saturday morning garage sales

of the ’70s, buying every cheap,

ugly thing that lit, handing over a dollar,

50 cents, maybe haggling them down

to a quarter. A woman with a stockpile

of light sources at the ready

while her children flipped

like gymnasts through the living room:

my brother leaping for all he was worth

toward the old brown sectional,

the rug underneath a hot pit of lava;

my sister’s dance moves a sensation

before the crowd was stunned to silence

in the wake of a tragic mishap with the coffee table.

Mom could have told them to stop, but

she knew that sometimes you need Disaster

to strike, to cut yourself until you bleed

and everything goes dark.

At our house, Disaster walked through

the front door as familiar as spring mud.

We set it a place at the table

and after its belly stretched taut,

sent it on its way and got back down

to business. Some days you landed

your backflip. Some days you didn’t.

I can still see her: a widow

with a penchant for the practical,

holding an end table model

with off-white shade, its copper base

molded in the form of an eagle,

cord dangling, her hand

gripping the bird by the throat.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

__________

Kathryn Petruccelli: “Often, for me, writing poetry is like having my finger on the replay button in the gentlest, most curious way. What happened there? What does what happened remind me of? I find myself thinking about how I can bind images and memories together so that the net is stronger and at some point, in some lifetime, I can rest in them, like in a hammock, and finally exhale. I started writing ‘Lamps’ after the last election, when I was trying to rally my spirits. It’s satisfying that one of those blasted, ubiquitous eagles from the decade of the U.S. bicentennial finally came in handy.” (web)