June 10, 2021

Robert Funge

WHY

You could call me obsessed

or a fool. There’s no future

turning your insides out

arranging words until they’re

comfortable with each other.

And the pay! Just this morning

a check arrived in the mail

for fifteen dollars, for a poem

it took forty years to write.

Standing on the corner

looking hungry and tired, the

Veteran of a Thousand Wars

does better on a bad day.

I show you

how I feel inside, how my daughter

whores for drug money, and my son

ransoms his future for a soul.

I tell you how my father

forgot my name, and my mother

went to the electric table

to have her mind rearranged.

I tell you how I prayed for grace

and was given pain, to show

that all prayers are answered.

I’ve shown you how I died

three times, yet here I am,

Lazarus and Buddha, my

victim and savior. All this

for fifteen dollars and a year’s

subscription. If I didn’t have a job

at the factory, sweeping floors

on the graveyard shift …

And I’ve shown

where I buried myself, covered

my walls with books and paintings,

how I talk to them and they say

This is what you’ve always wanted.

I am my prisoner and my warden.

I tell you how a passing image

makes me rise, and how love

leaves me cold. I sleep alone

in a king-size bed

and spill myself. I confess

in public. I publish my shame.

I don’t judge anymore.

I’ve forgotten how to pray, unless

this is a prayer.

And now I arrange my life

in code, knowing you decipher

more than I show.

They can keep

their fifteen dollars. They insult me!

All I want from life

is sainthood and some poems

that will last. I lied early:

the future is all there is. My gift

is my present to myself, this day’s

condensation of memory.

It saves my life.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

__________

Robert Funge: “I live alone in a library. I’m retired and busier than ever. I write poems to make sense of the past, and because it’s fun. Always both. These poems reflect his life, his imagination and his idiocrasy.”