June 9, 2021

Stephen Dunn

THE CONTRARIAN’S ADVICE TO HIMSELF

Because he who laughs last

probably didn’t get the joke,

and he who laughs at himself

will not be laughed at by others,

try to think of the sadness

latent in laughter, and say

something consciously joyous

about it. Remember, you’re

a contrarian and as such

something deeply opposite

is expected of you. Precision

will always be more radical

than passion because it is harder

to come by. But precision

without passion will cause

a dry exactitude

when what’s called for

is a punch in the nose.

When in doubt choose the latter.

Just don’t allow yourself

the apparent ease of doing nothing.

Remember, many a false step

has been made by standing still.

And if you believe that genetics

has given you one face

but your job is to create

for yourself another, try not to worry

when you fail. So much that’s worthy

occurs by accident. The Bible

couldn’t have been written by people

who thought they were writing the Bible.

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

Stephen Dunn: “The poetry that ends up mattering speaks to things we half-know but are inarticulate about. It gives us language and the music of language for what we didn’t know we knew. So a combination of insight and beauty. I also liken the writing of it to basketball—you discover that you can be better than yourself for a little while. If you’re writing a good poem, it means you’re discovering things that you didn’t know you knew. In basketball, if you’re hitting your shots, you feel in the realm of the magical.” (web)