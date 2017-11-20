November 20, 2017

Kelly Fordon

WHO AM I?

I have eaten all your almonds

because you left them

on the counter. A better person

would not have done it.

A slightly better person

would have done it,

but left a note.

You would have eaten

mine though you say

you would not rob a bank.

I would only rob a bank

if I ran out of other options.

I go to church

and copy the rules out

on my hand.

When I break one,

I get absolution

from the priest.

When I say penance,

I feel better right away.

I shouldn’t have yelled

at that woman, but she

is a bitch. I shouldn’t have

slapped her, but she deserved it.

I am going to pray

until I am no longer angry,

and if I am still angry,

I will take it out on the maid,

who is stupid,

who should have learned

to speak English,

and then she would not

have had to be a maid.

I should not buy

(insert word here)

But I never buy myself

anything really.

I have not bought anything

since last year when I

purchased the Mac.

I needed that for

my foundation.

It’s a non-profit

dedicated to helping

people with problems.

There are so many.

—from Rattle #57, Summer 2017

Tribute to Rust Belt Poets

[download audio]

__________

Kelly Fordon: “Even though I spent a lot of time in the Midwest as a child, I was not truly a resident of the Rust Belt until I moved to Michigan in the ’90s with my husband and settled in the suburbs of Detroit. At that time, I was shocked by the divisiveness between the city and suburbs. I remain in shock. This poem reflects some of what I have witnessed in terms of privileged sensibility and racism in the suburbs.” (website)