November 21, 2017

Grace Bauer

RROSE SÉLAVY NO LONGER SINGS LA VIE EN ROSE

How many years can a woman pose for a man

in the same bad hat and ratty fur

before the world goes gray before her eyes

and even la-de-la-de-la-de-la sounds like the blues?

How many nights can she lie alone while

the avant garde goes galloping toward the future

on their hobbyhorse? I tell you, my heart may belong

to da-da, but even an alter ego needs l’amour

which is more than a mere word and goes beyond mechanics.

Love—so easy to make, yet more difficult to create

by far than art. That’s why some people call

this kind of song a torch. And I keep singing—

la, de, la—to make something burn.

—from Rattle #10, Winter 1998

__________

Grace Bauer: “I am currently bent on surviving another winter in Nebraska, which might explain the longing for otherwise and elsewhere that keeps cropping up in my poems.”