Devi S. Laskar

THOUGH THE STARS WALK BACKWARD

after E.E. Cummings

People worry over it as if it were a heavy object,

Atlas carrying the world on his back, always

a black and white sketch of the yoked oxen

next to the definition in the illustrated dictionary—

Atlas carrying the world on his back, always

it is as big and small as you wish it to be,

next to the definition in the illustrated dictionary.

The roll of the years and the quick tick of the hours.

It is as big and small as you wish it to be:

a thin scratch where the skin is torn open,

the roll of the hours and the quick tick of the years

and at once a gash that scars, requiring stitches.

A thin scratch where the skin is torn open.

Carry it as if it were a dream, half-remembered,

and at once a gash that scars requiring stitches

silvery around the measures, sometimes sweet.

Carry it as if it were a dream, half-remembered,

carry it as if it were a song, auld lang syne

silvery around the measures, sometimes sweet—

your tongue tripping over the last line.

Carry it as if it were a song, auld lang syne,

carry it the way a tree would carry it,

your tongue tripping over the last line

all bark, all roots, all sticky gold sap.

Carry it the way a tree would carry it,

stooping to it but not breaking its boughs—

all bark, all roots, all sticky gold sap.

Carry it as if you had life expectancy

stooping to it but not breaking its boughs;

and freedom of an ocean breeze:

Carry it as if you had life expectancy

and a sunset to look forward to

and freedom of an ocean breeze.

A black and white sketch of the yoked oxen

and a sunset to look forward to.

People worship it as if it were a heavy object.

—from Poets Respond

November 19, 2017

Devi S. Laskar: “This is my response to a series of mass-killings, and the grief and the guilt for living while people so young were murdered.” (website)