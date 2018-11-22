November 22, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2018: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Hanging Collage” by Courtney Carroll. “What Is Not Lost” was written by Sharon Cote for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2018, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Sharon Cote

WHAT IS NOT LOST

In my dream it was morning

or evening, the sky lightly stained

with Easter dyes,

the fields and mountains

glowing like an old stovetop,

dark in spots.

You were there, in a

living tree, living, unlike you,

but in my dream it was so

and you were back.

You played and sang

and the music grew and grew

and shifted the air around us

and was so much more beautiful

than even I remembered.

It tasted like fruit on my lips,

I could see it before me.

And your music was calling

others back too, everyone really,

and those of us still

on the ground stopped,

stopped whatever we were doing

and looked up and listened.

And everyone was stunned

or smiling, even the sky,

even the tree, and you most of all

until everyday light and

shadows

scrubbed it all away.

But I’ll hold on to your music,

clutch those notes tightly. They

are mine to keep, they

always were, and I’ll

hold on to them as hard as I can.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

October 2018, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Courtney Carroll: “I chose this poem because it captures the sensory feelings of memory so well. I enjoy the exploring the senses associated with someone loved and gone. It can seem like even trees smile when you think of that person.”