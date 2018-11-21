November 21, 2018

Marvin Artis

PENUMBRA

She asked if I could see it. I suggested she look

for herself. It’s not possible, she said. I’m too old.

I’ve lost my flexibility. Can you see it? she asked again.

I lied and said I couldn’t. But there it was,

in her penumbra, a term I discovered while reading

a case in law school where a Supreme Court justice

declared that the hallowed, American right to privacy

wasn’t explicitly in the Constitution but in the penumbra

of the Bill of Rights. He misused the word. Penumbra means

the dark part of a shadow, a place of partial light.

I won’t reveal what she wanted me to see. It’s private.

What matters is that everyone has penumbras.

No person is a light source. We, the people, are not luminous.

We are not the sun, not even a beautifully lit candelabra.

Light doesn’t pass through us. No one is a clean glass

of spring water reflecting the morning sun. In low light,

our dense bodies block light and create shadows.

I didn’t like lying, but there wasn’t enough light to see clearly.

More than that, I didn’t want to argue about what I did see.

Every argument I’ve ever had was a debate about the existence

or non-existence of something. When everything can be seen,

there is nothing to argue about. Much of the time, I’m in low light

with my shadow companion and in communion with others

and their shadows, like our ancestors, warming themselves

and admiring each other around a dancing fire in the gloaming.

Half our lives are spent in the night and another portion

in the dim sun of cloudy days. We, the people, are used to low light

and the struggle to find things in it, which reminds me of those times

when I would rummage in my childhood bedroom, in a rush to find

something, too unaware and too used to the dark to turn on a lamp

or raise a window shade, as my mother would pass by, chuckle,

then hit the light switch, without saying a word.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

Tribute to First Publication

Marvin Artis: “One of the things I’m most interested in, in poetry, is the opportunity to connect things that don’t appear to be connected. To bring my own disparate parts together and to also build that infrastructure internally, and then be able to apply that to my relationships with other people. The more connections I can find between disconnected things, the better my connections are with others.”