November 23, 2018

Heather Bell

LOVE POEM

When I think of you

I think of the Cassowary, known to

kill humans with blows from its dagger-like

feet. A bird, but a bird that chooses

to say no instead of run away. And at night

while you sleep you press your leg

to my leg, no matter how far I move away,

moving because of your heat,

my terror. The only thing that frightens me is

your absence, you going away,

instead of pinning me down

and saying no no.

This is the poem where I admit I love you,

am in love with your dangerous hands

at my neck, your scent of

wild and cigars and the moment from anger

to not. I love you as you sleep

delicate snores. I love you as you

drink black coffee and I want to touch you

but always am too frightened. I love you

as you sit outside smoking

and the sky looks like

it is touching you, the cloth of it,

a delicate towel. But the thing about

dangerous birds is that they protect their own.

I press my foot to yours while you sleep and you

sigh as though

you had been waiting for it.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

__________

Heather Bell: “It’s a funny thing watching a decade long marriage fall apart. We all do what we can. We find comfort where we can. These poems are for Dan, thanks for holding your arms out when I was barreling toward the sun. Love poems were impossible until I met you.” (web)