“What Does Black Taste Like” by e.a. toles

June 20, 2022Posted by

e.a. toles

WHAT DOES BLACK TASTE LIKE

the cops walk free
while walls 
hold precedence
 
over an innocent black
woman’s life.
 
but i still have
a job to go to
so i have to be fine.
 
the streets molasse
thick with bodies//
some cities
 
forget what black 
tastes like.
 
we cant scream
forever//i do
 
the revolution
in my throat
is louder 
 
than the hole
 
in King’s//Till’s
Hampton’s//Taylor’s
 
head/stomach/throat 
dignity//humanity
 
doesn’t mean shit
if you’re black
 
terrified in your room
with family
friends 
or a television.
 
how many of us
are sick in these chains?
 
but, we still have 
to keep living
 
(a necessity of
endangered thugs//
 
hoodlums//super
predators//niggers//)
so we look for more
convenient times to mourn.
 
today my customers are all
smiling pearly white 
making small talk 
about tomorrow
 
and hope and the fbi’s 
fresh investigation 
and bob dylan’s protest
songs and humanity 
 
humanity all of us humanity
human rights and a lot of other
words that are supposed 
 
to sound comforting to my ears.
 
the cops walk free
and this country
 
is a tomb for my want.
it chews me and spits me out,
who wants to know
 
what black tastes like?
 
is it the wet salt of my brow
or the decaying stomach
 
burped up with every 
tweet about the last
 
four hundred years
 
(give or take 
depending on 
what critical theory
of race you want to
white wash)
 
or is it the bitter names
of, oh hell, I could pick 
 
a new one for next week
(or any from the last, 
you get my drift, right) 
 
a cop walks free
and we ask
 
how much does freedom
weigh? do you measure 
 
it with pounds of flesh
or is it light
 
as air forced from
crushed tracheas 
and collapsed lungs?
 
there aren’t beautiful 
things to say right now
 
because cops
walk free. 
 
what is the taste 
of black
 
can it be 
scraped from 
a dead tongue?
 
none of us 
have breathed 
in a minute
 
if ever.
 
three cops walk
because my skin
is America’s shame—
 
we were born 
with a death shroud
stitched to our bodies
 
and we still 
go to work 
because we’re fine
 
we’re fine fine fine
fine fine fine fine
fine.
 
it’s not the streets 
swelling
and we’re not sinking
from steel chains
 
and we’re not drowning
 
we’re fine.
 
three cops walk free;
 
the surviving wall
was probably painted white,
 
an indifferent cream at least.
 
three cops walk free
and we all lie buried still.
 

from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

__________

e.a. toles: “The first time I read Emily Dickenson, I realized that there were other worlds in poems. Each line was a mystery building on top of what had come before. I lost myself in that collection of poems. The veil had been pulled back, exposing the subtle ache of humanity. I wanted to live in that aching feeling forever. So I started writing poetry.” (web)

Rattle Logo