“What Does Black Taste Like” by e.a. toles

e.a. toles

WHAT DOES BLACK TASTE LIKE

the cops walk free

while walls

hold precedence

over an innocent black

woman’s life.

but i still have

a job to go to

so i have to be fine.

the streets molasse

thick with bodies//

some cities

forget what black

tastes like.

we cant scream

forever//i do

the revolution

in my throat

is louder

than the hole

in King’s//Till’s

Hampton’s//Taylor’s

head/stomach/throat

dignity//humanity

doesn’t mean shit

if you’re black

terrified in your room

with family

friends

or a television.

how many of us

are sick in these chains?

but, we still have

to keep living

(a necessity of

endangered thugs//

hoodlums//super

predators//niggers//)

so we look for more

convenient times to mourn.

today my customers are all

smiling pearly white

making small talk

about tomorrow

and hope and the fbi’s

fresh investigation

and bob dylan’s protest

songs and humanity

humanity all of us humanity

human rights and a lot of other

words that are supposed

to sound comforting to my ears.

the cops walk free

and this country

is a tomb for my want.

it chews me and spits me out,

who wants to know

what black tastes like?

is it the wet salt of my brow

or the decaying stomach

burped up with every

tweet about the last

four hundred years

(give or take

depending on

what critical theory

of race you want to

white wash)

or is it the bitter names

of, oh hell, I could pick

a new one for next week

(or any from the last,

you get my drift, right)

a cop walks free

and we ask

how much does freedom

weigh? do you measure

it with pounds of flesh

or is it light

as air forced from

crushed tracheas

and collapsed lungs?

there aren’t beautiful

things to say right now

because cops

walk free.

what is the taste

of black

can it be

scraped from

a dead tongue?

none of us

have breathed

in a minute

if ever.

three cops walk

because my skin

is America’s shame—

we were born

with a death shroud

stitched to our bodies

and we still

go to work

because we’re fine

we’re fine fine fine

fine fine fine fine

fine.

it’s not the streets

swelling

and we’re not sinking

from steel chains

and we’re not drowning

we’re fine.

three cops walk free;

the surviving wall

was probably painted white,

an indifferent cream at least.

three cops walk free

and we all lie buried still.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

e.a. toles: “The first time I read Emily Dickenson, I realized that there were other worlds in poems. Each line was a mystery building on top of what had come before. I lost myself in that collection of poems. The veil had been pulled back, exposing the subtle ache of humanity. I wanted to live in that aching feeling forever. So I started writing poetry.” (web)

