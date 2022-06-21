“An Aviary of Notions” by Gary Lemons

Gary Lemons

AN AVIARY OF NOTIONS

Wisdom sits down to dinner disguised

As a guest covered with small birds.

The birds are trying to fly but are stuck

In the fabric of the visitor’s adornment.

No one is happy, not the birds,

Not the other guests, not the table set

With candles or the freshly carved animal

With a knife in it—no one

Is happy when wisdom barges in.

If this moment were frozen

We’d see the birds are actually part

Of the guest, are eruptions from what

In him awakens that wants out.

We’d see the legs of the table tremble.

We’d see the oil from the flesh

Ooze down the knife into a pool

Where bread is dipped.

Speaking for everything

That has been deported to a country

Where love is hunted not for its

Meat but for its feathers,

I say—wisdom does not deliver

Itself to anyone that will

Break bread at its table—this

Is the human folly disguised

As an aviary of notions—

At any minute the birds might

Break free to live in the air,

To sing a song note by note, tree by tree,

About a forest where everything hides until,

Following the song,

We come with our axes to listen.

—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

Gary Lemons: “It’s almost a cliché to speak of poetry as a transformational process by which the poet begins, through the writing of the poem, the sacred work of becoming a better human being. I believe this. Each poem is a gift much like each prayer is a lesson. What matters to me is the tissue deep shift I feel each time the words come out in that spare and clean way that tells me I have spoken as truthfully as I can in my own voice. The poem as it is written becomes my window as well as my mirror. I am grateful for this every day.” (web)

