“Father, Daughter, Hungry Ghost” by E.D. Watson

E.D. Watson

FATHER, DAUGHTER, HUNGRY GHOST

Sometimes Mom would say to you

Why don’t you two drive into town

and get a milkshake, get a Coke.

What she meant was: spend some

time with your daughter. Talk to her.

Both of us were so reserved. The shrink

I saw when I was eight said I was fine

even though I seldom spoke.

I’d learned there were things I shouldn’t say

such as when I grow up I want to be a painter

or a waitress. You said waitresses don’t make

much money; painters only get famous after

they die. Your father was the colonel;

I guess you thought it’s what a father was

supposed to say. We rode into town

in your old truck, listening to Dire Straits

not saying much, sipping our cold drinks.

A few years later you took me out on my first

date, to show me how a man should treat me:

you wore a suit, you opened doors and kept

your hands to yourself. You were the first man

I ever loved, I loved you like they said I should

love God, I loved you like the moon:

with wistful, distant admiration.

The boys I snuck out at night to see

were nothing like that, though. They

came to my window late like sneaks

and said, Come out there is no moon,

let me hold you in the dark. I did.

Before that though we’d talked for hours

on the phone. I would have given anything

to keep them on the line.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

__________

E.D. Watson: “Like yoga or meditation, writing poetry is a practice, a discipline to help keep my heart open. It’s also sometimes a form of prayer. Sometimes it’s spell-casting: the right words in the right order make magic. But mostly I write poetry to be understood—first and foremost by myself. Which is to say, I often don’t know how I feel about a thing until I write about it. For me, writing poetry isn’t only about art; it is about naming those weird emotions that live like blind crustaceans in the deep-sea part of me.” (web)

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter