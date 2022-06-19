“Frank Lloyd Wright Pantoum” by Morgan Eklund

Morgan Eklund

FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT PANTOUM

Frank Lloyd Wright was a terrible father,

But I like his houses and windows.

His horizontal lines, I want to be those dark beams.

I like his late prairie style, the Emil Bach house up the street from where I live.

I like his houses and windows,

But he abandoned his family in 1909 and left for Europe with his mistress.

I like his late prairie style, the Emil Bach house up the street from where I live.

My father has never seen this house, up the street from where I live.

He abandoned his family in 1909 and left for Europe with his mistress.

How do I still love the houses and windows the terrible father built?

My father has never seen this house, up the street from where I live.

Even after the caretaker plants yellow mums in the fall.

How do we still love the houses and windows the terrible father built?

His horizontal lines, I want to be those dark beams.

Even after the caretaker plants yellow mums in the fall,

Frank Lloyd Wright was a terrible father.

—from Poets Respond

June 19, 2022

__________

Morgan Eklund: “The good, the bad, and the ugly—Father’s Day is a moment of celebration or reflection. What does this myth, this statue, this cultural icon mean to me? To better understand my own father, I’ve spent the last few years on a collection of poems about fathers, including this one about Frank Lloyd Wright, whose 155th birthday was last week. The more I look, the more I am sure—I’ll never understand the enigma we call dad.” (web)

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter