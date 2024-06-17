“Wayfare” by John Arthur

John Arthur

WAYFARE

I spent most of a day

putting the crib that came

in 48 parts together, tightening

every screw just enough,

but not too much, the memory

of its assembly living somewhere

in me while you dreamt inside it

for one thousand nights,

it later taking only ten minutes

to disassemble and one minute

more to box it up, to put it out

onto the curb where the city

came to take it away.

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

__________

John Arthur: “I’ve always been perplexed by poetry. I read and write it to make some sense of the confusion. My favorite poems surprise me and help me understand what I feel with more clarity. I don’t fully understand why I am drawn to poetry, but I am glad that I am, always have been, and likely always will be.”

