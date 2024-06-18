“To a Self-Proclaimed Manic Depressive Ex-Stripper Poet, After a Reading” by Jeannine Hall Gailey

Jeannine Hall Gailey

TO A SELF-PROCLAIMED MANIC DEPRESSIVE EX-STRIPPER POET, AFTER A READING

Remember: you are a blank page

no amount of shopping can cure.

One night you go out in tassels

and the next like a nun, but we still

love you. Can’t hold your liquor?

Never mind. Little angel, little bomb-thrower—

where would our malls

be without you? And the readings

you give in your corset are always good

for a crowd. I didn’t stop to give you

any advice. Get moving, screams Self

Magazine, or get medicated. Stay in the sun.

One more roast beef sandwich to watch you

wear yourself out for the muse. In the mirror,

you continue to shrink and I tell you—

eat this piece of cherry pie. It’s laced with cinnamon,

and maybe lithium. Also, write, but remember

writing will not be the death of you, or the life.

Keep watching the skies. Or skis. Sign a happy tune.

If this world doesn’t know the magic they behold,

create it for them. Remember to paint over the lines.

Forget your high heels and dance, Cinderella, dance.

—from Rattle #24, Winter 2005

Jeannine Hall Gailey: “Since memorizing ‘Anyone Lives in a Pretty How Town’ for a fifth-grade poetry recitation contest, I’ve been in the thrall of language and the elegance of this art form. I’m still working on writing something worthy of memorization by a future fifth grader.” (web)

