“My Father” by Terri Kirby Erickson

Terri Kirby Erickson

MY FATHER

My father was a whistler and a penny

lobber. He had no use for the lowest

denomination of hard money, so handing

pennies to him for change was followed

by a quick coin toss to the sidewalk. Dad’s

one-cent pieces are all over this town,

including the pockets and piggy banks

of strangers, something he never met.

He could talk to anybody and they talked

to him. While paying for paint or car

parts or anything at all, cashiers would

tell my dad the stories of their lives and

he would listen. Once my ex-husband,

who my father later referred to as a bad

penny, was yelling at me because supper

wasn’t hot on the table when he came

home from work. He didn’t know that

Dad was upstairs until he came bounding

down saying, Boy, if you’re so hungry, why

don’t you eat a goddam cracker? which

was one of the most satisfying moments

of my entire life, and still worth a whistle.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Terri Kirby Erickson: “Thanks for everything, Dad. I miss you every day.” (web)

