September 13, 2018

Marc Pietrzykowski

WALTZING TOWARD SLUMBER

It’s not a beautiful thing, not really;

It’s just the way the evening light

Sliced up by the structure’s unwalled frame

Signals the end of a day’s work;

And how follows an adiós

Hasta mañana to the crew, and finally

The long, liquid drive back home.

Or how tonight

You have set out candles

And made a special dinner,

Or perhaps your boss

Has given you hell again so we vent

And munch crackers,

Then go out and drink too much

and maybe sing

And probably cry.

Or else your latest test results

Peeking out from their envelope

Mean our hill is growing steeper,

And so begins another night

Of soft, rare whispers,

The invocation of future memory,

Warmth mingling until sleep overcomes us on the couch.

It’s not beautiful, but it is all we will ever have;

How the tears and the gentle hand

Pouring the wine

Etch the same lines into time,

The scratching of your chest

Along my back; because at the end

Of each day’s work is you, and at the end of you

Is twilight, and then another day, and then perhaps another.

—from Rattle #17, Summer 2002

__________

Marc Pietrzykowski: “Poetry has saved my life more times than I can count, and I’m pretty good at math.” (web)