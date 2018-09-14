September 14, 2018

Kim Dower

THE DELIVERY MAN

would drive his little van down the street,

slide open the door, his face obscured

by hanging clothes draped in plastic bags,

take out his penis and masturbate

as he watched us play handball against

the Party Cake wall. We were nine or ten

maybe eleven, and we knew when he drove by

what it would mean. Some of us stopped to watch,

could only see the quick movement of his hand,

but once I saw it all. It was like being transfixed

by a crash on the side of the road—ashamed

to want to take in the suffering of others, yet

bewitched by the horrifying images.

His grunts were obscured by the traffic,

but if you went close enough to his truck

you could hear the groan of relief when he was done.

He wore an oversized raincoat just like the joke.

We never told our dads but our moms knew.

They saw him, too. He’s exposing himself,

my mother explained. No one made me look

but I couldn’t turn away—paralyzed by fear

and the excitement of repulsion—of knowing

it was wrong but needing to see how he

did this thing, wanting to be his audience

in a sticky white mess of daylight.

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

__________

Kim Dower: “I write poetry in part—as many have said—to help me create order out of chaos. W.H. Auden’s line, ‘Poetry is the clear expression of mixed feelings,’ always rings true for me. ‘The Delivery Man’ helped me sort out a lot of mixed feelings after events in the news brought back a creepy memory from childhood. Writing it also showed me that upsetting experiences are not necessarily traumatizing.” (web)