November 7, 2017

Chris Kingsley

A POEM ABOUT A ’59 TRIUMPH TR3

Subject is to poetry what

plot is to fiction: gasoline,

to get started, to get around.

Yes. Then there

is the wind in your face, the roads humped

in the distant moonlight.

Dry leaves blowing everywhere.

THE RESPONSIBILITY OF COWS

The difficulty lies in moving to new pastures,

far from the muck of the crumbling barn

and the cliché of an old shade tree,

into the present tense of sun.

To find oneself in freshly-mown fields,

no longer in grass but in the odor of grass,

and not to chew on it forever.

—from Rattle #17, Summer 2002

__________

Chris Kingsley: “I like taking long walks along the Hudson River with my dog, Milo, where we discuss future literary projects.”