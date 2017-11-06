November 6, 2017

Nic Custer

WORK IS WHAT IT IS

for Philip Levine

Work is when and if you can get it.

When the petitioner slinging 4 clipboards

for a dollar a signature

can articulate why I should let the voters

decide better than its author and

when the party store hustler vends

a Venn Diagram of fevers and chills for

sweaty $20 bills through car windows,

what work is

is non-existent.

When the wealthy land developer

wants you to work under the table

for less than minimum wage and expects you to be grateful

(because you don’t have to pay taxes)

but also expects you to purchase your own dust masks…

Or when you put the key into the ignition and

pray the lucky lemon that lets you deliver pizzas Xmas eve

will get you to your destination but also

pray gangster wannabes don’t get trigger-happy

when they rob you for initiation,

what it is is

a form of resistance and a revelation.

Captive audience forced to pay for the privilege,

maxed out on tax mileages,

the bills still said to instill discipline.

Work is wearing sweaters from October to April, keeping the thermostat

just high enough so the pipes don’t freeze.

Short showers to save dollars,

knowing when to leave on porch lights

to keep away window peekers.

Some might call it an art to eke by

but it takes work to master.

Parking lot BBQ stands under popup tents

employ entrepreneur chefs

lounging with pockets full of ones and fives—

confident in the work they invested in their secret sauce

and the neighborhood bull market that

spends evenings buying stock in rib tips,

white bread, aluminum foil and extra BBQ sauce to top it off.

Invisible billboards adorn nondescript houses

where dealers buy gold and liberated bicycles,

copper pipes, aluminum siding and weed whackers.

Summer heat lines dance seductively in the street,

a flash of mystery, distortion,

sweat beading across the sun.

High school graduates work

hard as hunter-gatherers

foraging for a future in shop floor ruins.

A car drove through the front of the Red Ribbon Bar,

a southside dive famous for

cheap domestics and a metal ring tied to a long string

that patrons sent hurling toward a hook on the wall

next to the entrance. The same spot that the car

detoured through and beat the game for good.

Working on a gamble to snatch the ATM and

winning early retirement for long-time owners.

Work can involve sticking it out until the lottery tickets pay out

or the sports injuries throw a retirement party.

Work is finally having the time to finish your degree at 53.

Work is adults shoveling snow door to door

or dragging a lawnmower down a State Street, cigarette dangling from

pale lips, the wind writing determination in smoke.

It is work to harvest what shouldn’t be left to rot on the vine.

A lack of work is what it is, which is hard to improve.

A dollar here, a few there, a cardboard sign’s

elevator pitch speaking luminous volumes

at highway exits as battalions of blistered fingers

dig through ashen walls,

working hard for a handout—

finding only newspaper clippings

warning of a Great Depression.

—from Rattle #57, Summer 2017

Tribute to Rust Belt Poets

Nic Custer: “My hometown, Flint, Michigan, is verdant and brownfield, a city of ghosts, bars and church folk. It’s a tough place that built unions using stubborn Southern pride, a town disowned and turned into a punch line. My poetry aims to make sense of the simultaneous push and pull of living in a place that defined the blue collar American Dream but now could be mistaken for a nightmare. Although it has fallen from national headlines, Flint is still experiencing a water disaster. One hundred thousand residents negotiate daily challenges using bottled water for nearly everything from baby formula to brushing their teeth while paying the highest water rates in the country to avoid shut-off notices and Child Protective Services. The multi-generational effects of this unsolved crisis coupled with a continued lack of political autonomy and decades of unemployment, arson, and violence are central themes in my writing. As a poet, I often explore balancing frustration at bleak futures with a resistant call to action. I experiment with deconstructing official government and media narratives to better reflect how it feels to live in a city forced to poison itself by a revolving series of state-appointed Emergency Managers. My work at times personifies the physical environment to explore how it informs residents’ self-image. Although my experience is one out of many, it attempts to empower residents by giving voice to our hopes and trials.”