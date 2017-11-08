November 8, 2017

Rachel Custer

KID

The thing about living here: even a child can know things.

I know every shortcut, every bike path through the park,

every street between every house. I know every kid who lives

in each one. Every crack in every sidewalk that can possibly

catch a toe or a skateboard or bike. Who is cousins with who.

Whose parents the police don’t like. Whose parents the priests

don’t like. I’m kinda kidding, but not really, you know? It’s

like that. Kids know more than adults, anyway, and in a small

town, everybody talks. I know where spring comes to the park

first, and when, and how. (In the back part, behind a certain tree,

a small patch of lenten roses. Mr. Hower, the older man who

cuts the grass, planted them. To remember his wife. You know.)

Living here, a kid knows things he shouldn’t know. He can

go anywhere, because he has a town full of adults who are

sure he’s being watched by other adults. And he is, but a kid

learns how to blend in. A kid learns early that adults will

never really see us unless they believe that we’re not safe.

And they believe this town itself is safe. So here we are, kids,

standing outside the window where Mrs. So-and-so cleans

the kitchen in her skimpy underwear. Here we are, on the

corner, planning a fight. Kids are behind the liquor store,

sipping cheap wine, and kids are in your bedroom drawer

stealing joints. Because we know every house where the

parents hold drugs. A small town is a place where everybody

watches out for everyone else so they have something to say

Monday at work. A place where each person knows the

name of each other person’s kid, but rarely knows exactly where

his is. A small town is more seduction than truth, like a trick

coin in the hand of a con. Please don’t tell any of this to my Mom.

—from Rattle #57, Summer 2017

Tribute to Rust Belt Poets

__________

Rachel Custer: “These poems are part of a collection of ‘rural voice’ poems on which I’m working. The Rust Belt is, in some ways, the embodiment of the Protestant work ethic, married to rural America as an identifying philosophy. These voices are so often overlooked for big-city slick and the fashions of the day. There is a sense about rural America that nothing ever changes, and simultaneously that everything is always changing elsewhere. That we are losing ourselves. We are grounded by earth, the change of the seasons, and by work. In this sense, Rust Belt is an apt name.” (website)